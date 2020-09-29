HONOR Watch GS Pro Goes on Sale from 28 September; Camo Blue and Camo Grey Editions Launching from October

Leggi su iltempo

(Di martedì 29 settembre 2020) Former Pro Rugby Player and Recovering Quadriplegic Ed Jackson Takes Leading Role in #DaretoExplore Campaign LONDON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/Global tech brandtoday announced that theGS Pro will officially go onstarting28, onGS Pro UK,GS Pro France,GS Pro Germany,GS Pro Italy andGS Pro Spain. Created to help urban adventurers boost their performance and explore the great outdoors, theGS Pro is the ultimate companion for those eager and willing to ...