Employment in China | Challenges and Countermeasures - How to Create Jobs in China

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the process of coordinating epidemic prevention and control ...

Employment in China: Challenges and Countermeasures - How to Create Jobs in China

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/

In the process of coordinating epidemic prevention and control and promoting economic development, China is now facing greater Employment pressure. This year, there are about 15 million new entrants to the workforce, including 7.49 million college graduates and about three million surplus rural laborers. The pressure caused by the total number of unemployed labor force is still enormous. How can job demand be Created, to absorb the unemployed labor force? On April 17, the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee emphasized the need to increase domestic demand. At present, the coronavirus has spread across the world, overseas market demand is suppressed, and the global supply chain is facing the risk ...
