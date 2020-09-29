Daewoong Pharmaceutical's new SGLT2 inhibitor for diabetes treatment demonstrates remarkable effect in phase 2 clinical trial (Di martedì 29 settembre 2020) - Daewoong announced Enavogliflozin's result of phase 2 clinical trial in Korean type-2 diabetic patients at 2020 ICDM - Aims to accelerate R&D for global market expansion through establishment of comprehensive partnerships abroad SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Daewoong Pharmaceutical (Daewoong) (CEO Sengho Jeon) announced the result of its phase 2 trial on enavogliflozin, a novel SGLT2 inhibitor, for the first time at the 2020 International Congress of diabetes and Metabolism (ICDM) held on Sep. 18–19. When enavogliflozin was administered for 12 weeks as monotherapy in type-2 diabetic patients, the patients showed statistically significant decreases in ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
