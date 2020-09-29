Black lingerie! Elisabetta Canalis in intimo infiamma i socialIl mondo di Zexal disponibile per Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel LinksNVIDIA abilita il Reflex per CoD: Modern Warfare e WarzoneIl boom di giochi online : i preferiti dagli italiani?TEKKEN 7: Season Pass 4 e nuovo trailerDYNASTY WARRIORS 9 EMPIRES AL TGS 2020Yakuza: Like a Dragon arriva il 10 novembreRissa per la mascherina alla Coop di Crema : Il video della maxi rissaGoodnight! la buonanotte sexy di Federica PellegriniLa sexy Ludovica Pagani mostra un décolleté che lascia senza fiato

Daewoong Pharmaceutical' s new SGLT2 inhibitor for diabetes treatment demonstrates remarkable effect in phase 2 clinical trial

- Daewoong announced Enavogliflozin's result of phase 2 clinical trial in Korean type-2 diabetic ...

zazoom
Commenta
Daewoong Pharmaceutical's new SGLT2 inhibitor for diabetes treatment demonstrates remarkable effect in phase 2 clinical trial (Di martedì 29 settembre 2020) - Daewoong announced Enavogliflozin's result of phase 2 clinical trial in Korean type-2 diabetic patients at 2020 ICDM - Aims to accelerate R&D for global market expansion through establishment of comprehensive partnerships abroad SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Daewoong Pharmaceutical (Daewoong) (CEO Sengho Jeon) announced the result of its phase 2 trial on enavogliflozin, a novel SGLT2 inhibitor, for the first time at the 2020 International Congress of diabetes and Metabolism (ICDM) held on Sep. 18–19. When enavogliflozin was administered for 12 weeks as monotherapy in type-2 diabetic patients, the patients showed statistically significant decreases in ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Daewoong Pharmaceutical
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Daewoong Pharmaceutical Daewoong Pharmaceutical SGLT2 inhibitor diabetes