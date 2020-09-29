Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services and DNDi Partner to Develop Critical Immunomodulator for Cutaneous Leishmaniasis Therapeutic (Di martedì 29 settembre 2020) OSAKA, Japan, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading provider of bioPharmaceutical contract Development and manufacturing Services, is pleased to announce a strategic supply Partnership with the Drugs for Neglected Disease Initiative (DNDi), a collaborative, patients' needs-driven, non-profit drug research and Development organization that is Developing new treatments for neglected diseases, for the supply of a CpG oligonucleotide, as part of a combination therapy used in the treatment of Cutaneous Leishmaniasis infections. This project is supported by the Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund. As part of ... Leggi su iltempo
