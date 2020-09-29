Black lingerie! Elisabetta Canalis in intimo infiamma i socialIl mondo di Zexal disponibile per Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel LinksNVIDIA abilita il Reflex per CoD: Modern Warfare e WarzoneIl boom di giochi online : i preferiti dagli italiani?TEKKEN 7: Season Pass 4 e nuovo trailerDYNASTY WARRIORS 9 EMPIRES AL TGS 2020Yakuza: Like a Dragon arriva il 10 novembreRissa per la mascherina alla Coop di Crema : Il video della maxi rissaGoodnight! la buonanotte sexy di Federica PellegriniLa sexy Ludovica Pagani mostra un décolleté che lascia senza fiato

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services and DNDi Partner to Develop Critical Immunomodulator for Cutaneous Leishmaniasis Therapeutic

OSAKA, Japan, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services (Aji Bio-Pharma), a leading ...

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading provider of bioPharmaceutical contract Development and manufacturing Services, is pleased to announce a strategic supply Partnership with the Drugs for Neglected Disease Initiative (DNDi), a collaborative, patients' needs-driven, non-profit drug research and Development organization that is Developing new treatments for neglected diseases, for the supply of a CpG oligonucleotide, as part of a combination therapy used in the treatment of Cutaneous Leishmaniasis infections. This project is supported by the Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund. As part of ...
