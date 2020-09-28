TASTE ENCOUNTERS WITH MUMM: Laurent Fresnet brings his avant-garde vision to reinvent the Mumm champagne tasting experience (Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) PARIS, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/
On the 24th of September, Laurent Fresnet, Maison Mumm Cellar Master, orchestrated in Reims, France, a groundbreaking tasting experience featuring some of its most emblematic cuvées. This innovative concept, melding neuroscience and design, established a new way to TASTE and appreciate both the aromatic complexities of Maison Mumm's champagnes and the multifaceted qualities of Pinot Noir, which has been the House's signature grape since 1827. To view the Multimedia News Release, please ... Leggi su iltempo
