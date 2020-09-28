Paolo Conte : Mai voluto andare a Sanremo, odio la competizione!Antonio Dikele Distefano : Nati italiani ma non ci riconoscono, il ...Prime Day torna il 13 e 14 ottobre con grandi offerteGrande Fratello Vip, il topless di Dayane Mello fa impazzire la reteSabrina Salerno : Questo scatto risale a 10 giorni fa... oggi? Freddo!Probiotici e prebiotici: qual'è la differenza?Il presidente dell'Inps si raddoppia lo stipendio con effetto ...Reiki: una disciplina giapponese per l’equilibrio psico-fisicoAnimal Crossing: New Horizons nuovo DLCTorna su Rete4 Dalla parte degli animali

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal Honoured With Global ' Covid Crusader Award-2020'

- Panchshil Foundation, the CSR Arm of Panchshil Realty, Congratulates Chahal PUNE, India, Sept. 28, ...

zazoom
Commenta
Mumbai Municipal Commissioner I.S. Chahal Honoured With Global 'Covid Crusader Award-2020' (Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) - Panchshil Foundation, the CSR Arm of Panchshil Realty, Congratulates Chahal PUNE, India, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Iqbal Singh Chahal, I.A.S., Municipal Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, has become the first Indian bureaucrat to be recognised and receive Global acknowledgment for his contribution in controlling the novel coronavirus infection in India's financial capital and for working to 'flatten the curve' in congested areas of the city, including Asia's biggest slum Dharavi. The 1989-batch Maharashtra cadre officer - With 3 decades of rich and diverse experience With the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra - has been conferred the top 'Covid ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Mumbai Municipal

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Mumbai Municipal
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Mumbai Municipal Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Chahal Honoured