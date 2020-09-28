Mumbai Municipal Commissioner I.S. Chahal Honoured With Global 'Covid Crusader Award-2020' (Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) - Panchshil Foundation, the CSR Arm of Panchshil Realty, Congratulates Chahal PUNE, India, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Iqbal Singh Chahal, I.A.S., Municipal Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, has become the first Indian bureaucrat to be recognised and receive Global acknowledgment for his contribution in controlling the novel coronavirus infection in India's financial capital and for working to 'flatten the curve' in congested areas of the city, including Asia's biggest slum Dharavi. The 1989-batch Maharashtra cadre officer - With 3 decades of rich and diverse experience With the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra - has been conferred the top 'Covid ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Mumbai Municipal
Mumbai MunicipalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Mumbai Municipal