Human Horizons' Super SUV, HiPhi X, Debuts at 2020 Beijing International Auto Show (Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) Beijing, Sept. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/
China's leading high-end, premium electric SUV, the HiPhi X, makes its debut at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show. Designed and built by Human Horizons in Shanghai, the HiPhi X combines cutting-edge technical innovation, sustainable manufacturing and state-of-the-art design, to create the world's first continuously evolving Super SUV. The event provides a new opportunity for Human Horizons to Showcase some specific technical elements of HiPhi X, including a number of world-first innovations, which establish the company as a key player in the electrified era of intelligent mobility. Following a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Human HorizonsHuman Horizons HiPhi: dalla Cina la rivale numero uno di Tesla Model X Info Motori World First Evolvable Super SUV, HiPhi X on Sale for RMB ?680,000
BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai's Human Horizons today announced their newest addition to the world of super electric cars. Officially unveiled at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show, the HiPh ...
World First Evolvable Super SUV, HiPhi X on Sale for RMB ?680,000
BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai's Human Horizons today announced their newest addition to the world of super electric cars. Officially unveiled at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show, the HiPh ...
Human HorizonsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Human Horizons