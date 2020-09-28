Prime Day torna il 13 e 14 ottobre con grandi offerteGrande Fratello Vip, il topless di Dayane Mello fa impazzire la reteSabrina Salerno : Questo scatto risale a 10 giorni fa... oggi? Freddo!Probiotici e prebiotici: qual'è la differenza?Il presidente dell'Inps si raddoppia lo stipendio con effetto ...Reiki: una disciplina giapponese per l’equilibrio psico-fisicoAnimal Crossing: New Horizons nuovo DLCTorna su Rete4 Dalla parte degli animaliLG VELVET REGALA IL DUAL SCREEN!Ecco i metodi di scommessa disponibili per chi gioca alla roulette

Hisense Announces Global Brand Ambassador Gong Li

Remains in first place for 16 years in the Chinese Television Market QINGDAO, China, Sept. 28, 2020 ...

Hisense Announces Global Brand Ambassador Gong Li (Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) Remains in first place for 16 years in the Chinese Television Market QINGDAO, China, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/

On September 27, Hisense, topped the Chinese TV market by market share for the 16th straight year and announced its cooperation with Gong Li as the Global Brand Ambassador days after the release of "Leap". The international movie star Gong Li, who leads the Chinese women's volleyball team to win world championships in the movie, now plays The Champion of Television. Gong Li has brought Chinese films to the international stage. The cooperation between Gong Li and Hisense, which has promoted Chinese Brands to the world, brings out the best in each other. The most important reason for ...
