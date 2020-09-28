EdgeVerve and Minit Partner to Deliver Actionable Process Intelligence (Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) Partnership to offer improved operational efficiency and increased business value to clients BENGALURU, India, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, recently signed a Partnership with Minit, a leader in Process mining, to help clients accelerate Process excellence. The two market leaders will jointly create a solution that will empower enterprises with superior insights for business transformation, leading to better operational efficiency and enhanced business results. Often, enterprises struggle to identify root causes of unexpected outcomes like resource underutilization, Process inefficiency, failed automation deployments resulting from biased interpretation of Processes. This end-to-end ... Leggi su iltempo
