Monster Hunter Rise: nuovo gameplay dal Tokyo Game Show (Di domenica 27 settembre 2020) Monster Hunter Rise si è mostrato con un Gameplay al Tokyo Game Show. Il titolo ha ereditato diverse features da World. Ecco quali Si era intuito già dando un’occhiata alla scaletta dei giorni scorsi che il TGS di quest’anno sarebbe stato interessante e in effetti le aspettative non sono state deluse, neanche minimamente. La kermesse ha portato alla community videoludica tante novità degne di nota a partire dai nuovi Gameplay di Hyrule Warriors: l’Era della Calamità, Cyberpunk 2077 e Nier Replicant. Inoltre, ci sono anche news per i fan della storica saga di caccia targata Capcom. Ebbene si, il nuovo Monster Hunter ... Leggi su tuttotek
Monster Hunter Rise si è mostrato con un gameplay al Tokyo Game Show. Il titolo ha ereditato diverse features da World. Ecco quali.
Monster Hunter Rise, dal TGS 2020 ben 21 minuti di gameplay
Durante il suo Stage al Tokyo Game Show 2020 di ieri, Capcom ha mostrato un videogameplay di Monster Hunter Rise, mostrando ben 21 minuti di registrazione ...
