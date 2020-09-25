Animal Crossing: New Horizons nuovo DLCTorna su Rete4 Dalla parte degli animaliLG VELVET REGALA IL DUAL SCREEN!Ecco i metodi di scommessa disponibili per chi gioca alla rouletteIl Deputato focoso : abbassa la maglietta e bacia il seno della ...GTA Online: ricompense doppie e bonus da 100.000 GTA$Amazon Luna sfida Stadia sul cloud gamingLG OLED CX: IL 48? CHE PROMETTE PIÙ INTRATTENIMENTOPolly Pocket: nuovissimi cofanetti in arrivoSQUARE ANNUNCIA NieR Replicant durante il T.G.S 2020

How Can China Consolidate Progress in Targeted Poverty Alleviation

How Can China Consolidate Progress in Targeted Poverty Alleviation
BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the launch of the reform and opening up in the late ...

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Since the launch of the reform and opening up in the late 1970s, China has seen a sharp decline in the population living in Poverty alongside impressive economic growth. According to the World Bank's Poverty standard of US$1 per day, more than 700 million Chinese people have been lifted out of Poverty over the past four decades.   China is the first country in the world to achieve the Poverty reduction goal of the United Nations Millennium Development Goals. In China's rural areas, the proportion of impoverished people has dropped from over 60 percent in 1990 to below 30 percent in 2002, and further plummeted to 4.2 percent by 2014. During this period, China contributed more than 70 percent of global ...
