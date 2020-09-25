Centre-right politician Fitto tests positive for COVID (Di venerdì 25 settembre 2020) ROME, SEP 25 - Raffaele Fitto, an MEP for the right-wing Brothers of Italy, FdI, party, said Friday that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19. Fitto was the Centre-rights candidate in ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno (Di venerdì 25 settembre 2020) ROME, SEP 25 - Raffaele, an MEP for the-wing Brothers of Italy, FdI, party, said Friday that he and his wife have testedfor-19.was thes candidate in ...

ROME, SEP 25 - Raffaele Fitto, an MEP for the right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, said Friday that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19. Fitto was the centre-rights candidate in reg ...

Italians set to back cutting no. of MPs - exit poll (5)

Regional elections were also held in Veneto, Campania, Tuscany, Liguria, Marche, Puglia and Valle d'Aosta. The exit polls put the centre-right candidates ahead in Veneto, Liguria and Marche, and the ...

Regional elections were also held in Veneto, Campania, Tuscany, Liguria, Marche, Puglia and Valle d'Aosta. The exit polls put the centre-right candidates ahead in Veneto, Liguria and Marche, and the ...