Celerion Achieves Reaccreditation for Its Protection of Participants in Clinical Research

LINCOLN, Nebraska, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Research organization Celerion today ...

LINCOLN, Nebraska, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Clinical Research organization Celerion today announced its successful Reaccreditation by the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs (AAHRPP). To earn Reaccreditation company personnel participated in a rigorous examination of Clinical Research practices at its facilities. All prior site visits have likewise resulted in AAHRPP accreditation. "As the sole contract Research organization (CRO) receiving this accreditation from AAHRPP, Celerion continues to position itself among those at the forefront of superior ethical and safety standards in Clinical Research," says Philip Bach, the ...
