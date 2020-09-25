Celerion Achieves Reaccreditation for Its Protection of Participants in Clinical Research

Leggi su iltempo

(Di venerdì 25 settembre 2020) LINCOLN, Nebraska, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/organizationtoday announced its successfulby the Association for the Accreditation of HumanPrograms (AAHRPP). To earncompany personnel participated in a rigorous examination ofpractices at its facilities. All prior site visits have likewise resulted in AAHRPP accreditation. "As the sole contractorganization (CRO) receiving this accreditation from AAHRPP,continues to position itself among those at the forefront of superior ethical and safety standards in," says Philip Bach, the ...