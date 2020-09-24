Sono Gesù reincarnato! Sergei Torop, arrestato in Russia il leader ...Maneater: Ray-Tracing, 4K HDR 60 FPS per Xbox SX e PS5Fallen Legion Revenants a febbraio su ps4 e switchOttimo l'esordio di Enrico Brignano con la prima puntata di Un'ora ...L’importanza della sicurezza informatica per il mondo del gioco onlineXiaomi: in arrivo un nuovo Mi Store a SalernoCall of Duty: Modern Warfare |Nuovi Operatori nella Stagione 6Red Dead Online: Orsi Leggendari avvistati vicino ai fiumi!Jolanda De Rienzo di Sportitalia mostra un lato B da urloAl Grande Fratello Vip è passione tra Elisabetta Gregoraci e ...

Survey highlights physical and mental burden of anaemia of chronic kidney disease | with 41% of patients expressing feelings of social isolation

 - Over half of Surveyed patients reported that their disease dominates their day-to-day life - ...

Survey highlights physical and mental burden of anaemia of chronic kidney disease, with 41% of patients expressing feelings of social isolation (Di giovedì 24 settembre 2020)  - Over half of Surveyed patients reported that their disease dominates their day-to-day life - Experts call for improved understanding and better care ADDLESTONE, England, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd. today announced findings from a European Survey of 200 nephrologists and 203 patients with anaemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD), revealing the burden of the disease on patients' physical and mental health. Over half of patients Surveyed reported that their disease dominates their day-to-day life (57%), with 41% of ...
