Salsify Closes $155 Million Series E Financing Led by Warburg Pincus

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 23 settembre 2020) Round will be used to accelerate product development of's commerce experience management platform and fuel further international growth BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/, Inc., the leading commerce experience platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf, today announced that it has closed aE round ofled by, a leading global investment firm focused on growth. "From skyrocketing traffic across major online retail sites to step function growth in direct to consumer channels, this year is when the digital shelf became the focal point of how consumers research, buy from, and develop relationships with brands," said Jason Purcell,co-founder and ...