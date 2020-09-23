Ottimo l'esordio di Enrico Brignano con la prima puntata di Un'ora ...L’importanza della sicurezza informatica per il mondo del gioco onlineXiaomi: in arrivo un nuovo Mi Store a SalernoCall of Duty: Modern Warfare |Nuovi Operatori nella Stagione 6Red Dead Online: Orsi Leggendari avvistati vicino ai fiumi!Jolanda De Rienzo di Sportitalia mostra un lato B da urloAl Grande Fratello Vip è passione tra Elisabetta Gregoraci e ...Ecco il cane più felice del mondo : Uni ha un sorriso contagiosoIl quiz matematico che spopola sul web: Ecco la risposta, riesci a ...Elisabetta Canalis nuda in piscina fa impazzire Instagram (FOTO)

Salsify Closes $155 Million Series E Financing Led by Warburg Pincus

Round will be used to accelerate product development of Salsify's commerce experience management ...

Salsify Closes $155 Million Series E Financing Led by Warburg Pincus (Di mercoledì 23 settembre 2020) Round will be used to accelerate product development of Salsify's commerce experience management platform and fuel further international growth BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Salsify, Inc., the leading commerce experience platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf, today announced that it has closed a $155 Million Series E round of Financing led by Warburg Pincus, a leading global investment firm focused on growth. "From skyrocketing traffic across major online retail sites to step function growth in direct to consumer channels, this year is when the digital shelf became the focal point of how consumers research, buy from, and develop relationships with brands," said Jason Purcell, Salsify co-founder and ...
