QS Business Masters Rankings 2021 - Revealed | the specializations most in-demand among employers around the world

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global higher and Business education analyst QS Quacquarelli ...

QS Business Masters Rankings 2021 - Revealed: the specializations most in-demand among employers around the world (Di mercoledì 23 settembre 2020) LONDON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Global higher and Business education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds released the QS world University Rankings: Masters in Supply Chain Management, the new addition to their series of specialized Business Masters tables, which also includes; Masters in Business Analytics, Finance, Management and Marketing as well as the Full-Time MBA. QS's CEO Nunzio Quacquarelli said: "Whether it is companies seeking to distribute Covid-19 vaccines, or sectors such as e-commerce, which are experiencing rapid growth since the start of the pandemic, companies around the world are hiring talent specialized in supply chain management. Like the growth in data analytics, this is an emerging career path ...
