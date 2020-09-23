Maneater: Ray-Tracing, 4K HDR 60 FPS per Xbox SX e PS5Fallen Legion Revenants a febbraio su ps4 e switchOttimo l'esordio di Enrico Brignano con la prima puntata di Un'ora ...L’importanza della sicurezza informatica per il mondo del gioco onlineXiaomi: in arrivo un nuovo Mi Store a SalernoCall of Duty: Modern Warfare |Nuovi Operatori nella Stagione 6Red Dead Online: Orsi Leggendari avvistati vicino ai fiumi!Jolanda De Rienzo di Sportitalia mostra un lato B da urloAl Grande Fratello Vip è passione tra Elisabetta Gregoraci e ...Ecco il cane più felice del mondo : Uni ha un sorriso contagioso

Mike Morhaime Teams Up With Game Industry Veterans To Launch Dreamhaven

... and a host of Industry Veterans today announced Dreamhaven, their new Game company based in Irvine, ...

Mike Morhaime Teams Up With Game Industry Veterans To Launch Dreamhaven™
Dreamhaven announces its first two studios: Moonshot Games™ and Secret Door™IRVINE, California, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morhaime, former CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment, and a ...
L'ex Blizzard Mike Morhaime fonda Dreamhaven
Nel 2018, Mike Morhaime, ex CEO e co-fondatore di Blizzard Entertainment, ha lasciato la società a cui ha dato vita e che ha rappresentato per quasi 30 anni. Per il suo lavoro è stato insignito al ...
