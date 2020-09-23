Hovione Announces Partnership to Support Manufacturing of Antiviral Veklury® for COVID-19 (Di mercoledì 23 settembre 2020) LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Hovione today announced the signing of a Partnership agreement with Ligand to significantly ramp up the production output of Captisol®. Captisol®, a Ligand product, is a chemically modified cyclodextrin proven to improve the solubility and stability of drugs. It is used in the formulation of Gilead's COVID-19 treatment Veklury® (remdesivir). Hovione is the sole producer of this key enabling excipient. The COVID-19 pandemic has to date killed one million people; studies show that in the next 3 months cumulative deaths may more than double. "To meet Captisol® demand associated with Veklury®, Hovione will soon be producing per month the quantity it usually produces in one year. This sudden spike in demand has ... Leggi su iltempo
