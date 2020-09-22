Microsoft apre ai pre-order di Xbox Series X Series SDuplice omicidio a Lecce : uccisi l'arbitro Daniele De Santis e una ...Come sta Michael Schumacher? Il suo è uno stato vegetativo ...Microsoft acquisisce ZeniMax Media per 7,5 miliardiExit poll 2020 : Gli italiani hanno detto Sì al referendum sul taglio ...Raffaella Fico in lingerie fa impazzire la rete... Perfezione ...The Elder Scroll Online – Annunciato MarkartheSport: mercato europeo non più una nicchiaIntolleranza al glutine: 8 cibi da evitare (7 alimenti sicuri da ...I fratelli Bianchi prima del pestaggio di Willy : Il video di poche ...

Third UNESCO Creative Cities Beijing Summit Calls for Open and Inclusive International Cooperation across Regions

Third UNESCO Creative Cities Beijing Summit Calls for Open and Inclusive International Cooperation across Regions
Beijing, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the theme of Creativity empowers Cities, technology creates ...

With the theme of "Creativity empowers Cities, technology creates the future", the Third UNESCO Creative Cities Beijing Summit, organized by Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission, explored how culture, creativity, and technology can enhance urban city management. The Summit participants stressed the importance of International Cooperation across Regions. "Digitalization has been a major game-changer and will certainly remain a key component of a new normal," said Lamia Kamal-Chaoui, Director of the OECD Centre for Entrepreneurship, Small & Medium Enterprises, ...
The Third UNESCO Creative Cities Beijing Summit Highlights Creativity and Innovation
BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Third UNESCO Creative Cities Beijing Summit is held in Beijing from September 17-18, 2020. With the theme of "Creativity empowers cities, technology creates ...
