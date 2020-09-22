Jolanda De Rienzo di Sportitalia mostra un lato B da urloAl Grande Fratello Vip è passione tra Elisabetta Gregoraci e ...Ecco il cane più felice del mondo : Uni ha un sorriso contagiosoIl quiz matematico che spopola sul web: Ecco la risposta, riesci a ...Elisabetta Canalis nuda in piscina fa impazzire Instagram (FOTO)Microsoft apre ai pre-order di Xbox Series X Series SDuplice omicidio a Lecce : uccisi l'arbitro Daniele De Santis e una ...Come sta Michael Schumacher? Il suo è uno stato vegetativo ...Microsoft acquisisce ZeniMax Media per 7,5 miliardiExit poll 2020 : Gli italiani hanno detto Sì al referendum sul taglio ...

Switching to investigational once-weekly insulin icodec from other basal insulins demonstrated to be efficacious and well-tolerated for

BAGSVÆRD, Denmark, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Novo Nordisk

Today, Novo Nordisk announced results from three phase 2 clinical trials for insulin icodec, an investigational once-weekly basal insulin analogue, which were presented during the 56th European ...
