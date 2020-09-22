Jolanda De Rienzo di Sportitalia mostra un lato B da urloAl Grande Fratello Vip è passione tra Elisabetta Gregoraci e ...Ecco il cane più felice del mondo : Uni ha un sorriso contagiosoIl quiz matematico che spopola sul web: Ecco la risposta, riesci a ...Elisabetta Canalis nuda in piscina fa impazzire Instagram (FOTO)Microsoft apre ai pre-order di Xbox Series X Series SDuplice omicidio a Lecce : uccisi l'arbitro Daniele De Santis e una ...Come sta Michael Schumacher? Il suo è uno stato vegetativo ...Microsoft acquisisce ZeniMax Media per 7,5 miliardiExit poll 2020 : Gli italiani hanno detto Sì al referendum sul taglio ...

Switching to investigational once-weekly insulin icodec from other basal insulins demonstrated to be efficacious and well-tolerated for people with type 2 diabetes in phase 2 trial

BAGSVÆRD, Denmark, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Novo Nordisk announced results from ...

zazoom
Commenta
Switching to investigational once-weekly insulin icodec from other basal insulins demonstrated to be efficacious and well-tolerated for people with type 2 diabetes in phase 2 trial (Di martedì 22 settembre 2020) BAGSVÆRD, Denmark, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Today, Novo Nordisk announced results from three phase 2 clinical trials for insulin icodec, an investigational once-weekly basal insulin analogue, which were presented during the 56th European Association for the Study of diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting 2020.  The first showed that Switching to insulin icodec from other basal insulins using two different switch approaches was efficacious and well-tolerated compared to once-daily insulin ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Switching investigational

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Switching investigational
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Switching investigational Switching investigational once weekly insulin