Huawei and Intel Jointly Launch the Next-Gen FusionServer Pro V6 Intelligent Server

SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the event of Working Together to Drive New Value — ...

Huawei and Intel Jointly Launch the Next-Gen FusionServer Pro V6 Intelligent Server

Today, the event of Working Together to Drive New Value — FusionServer Pro V6 Launch held by Huawei was broadcast live globally. This event saw the official Launch of the Huawei FusionServer Pro 2488H V6, the latest member to the FusionServer Pro product family. This is a showpiece product that displays a perfect combination of innovation and superior performance. It is built on Huawei's commitment to industry partnerships for a prosperous computing industry, and marks a significant step to the rapid digital transformation of industries. Empowering the Digital Age with High Performance Kenneth Zhang, President of ...
Huawei non si abbatte, e anzi rilancia: se l'idea di espandere il proprio business era già nei piani del colosso cinese, le difficoltà nel mercato degli smartphone a causa del ban USA costituiscono un ...
Dopo AMD anche Intel si aggiudica la licenza per lavorare con Huawei
Dopo l’ultimo report di ITHome in cui è stato confermato che AMD ha ottenuto la licenza dal governo statunitense per poter lavorare ancora con Huawei, a quanto pare secondo Reuters anche la ...
