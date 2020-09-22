Microsoft apre ai pre-order di Xbox Series X Series SDuplice omicidio a Lecce : uccisi l'arbitro Daniele De Santis e una ...Come sta Michael Schumacher? Il suo è uno stato vegetativo ...Microsoft acquisisce ZeniMax Media per 7,5 miliardiExit poll 2020 : Gli italiani hanno detto Sì al referendum sul taglio ...Raffaella Fico in lingerie fa impazzire la rete... Perfezione ...The Elder Scroll Online – Annunciato MarkartheSport: mercato europeo non più una nicchiaIntolleranza al glutine: 8 cibi da evitare (7 alimenti sicuri da ...I fratelli Bianchi prima del pestaggio di Willy : Il video di poche ...

Dole Harnesses The Sun To Move Closer To Their Carbon Neutral Promise

Partnership with Symbior Solar will reduce emissions by OVER 100,000 MT CO2 e. SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, ...

Partnership with Symbior Solar will reduce emissions by OVER 100,000 MT CO2 e. SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Dole Asia Holdings has made a significant step forward to achieving Net Zero Carbon with the signing of a contract with Symbior Solar to expand its renewable energy sourcing to its processing facilities in the Philippines. Symbior Solar is to install over 33,000 square meters of solar panels at Dole facilities in Thailand and the Philippines. These will generate more than 6,000 MWh of renewable energy annually for the 15-year term of the partnership. Symbior Solar has already set up a 3MWp solar voltaic plant at Dole Thailand's Hua Hin plant which is also generating almost 4,000 MWh annually. CEO Dole Asia Holdings, Yutaka Yamamura says the partnership with Symbior Solar, a ...
