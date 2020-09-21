Intolleranza al glutine: 8 cibi da evitare (7 alimenti sicuri da ...I fratelli Bianchi prima del pestaggio di Willy : Il video di poche ...Come sta oggi Alex Zanardi : Il campione respira da solo, è un leoneInneggiava alla sua morte : chi è lo studente denunciato per il post ...Mirtilli: 8 benefici per la pelleLibano: Due bambini muoiono in mare nel tentativo di raggiungere CiproMissione Hera : In arrivo un asteroide pericoloso, insieme ESA e NASACoronavirus Gran Bretagna, nuovo lockdown per 12 milioni di persone?Commandos 2 e Praetorians Remaster disponibiliTV: tutte le curiosità su Maria De Filippi

#WeLoveTheWiesn - The Munich breweries and the Oktoberfest family greeting the world

Munich, Sept. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gun salutes and the cry of 'Ozapft is' by the Mayor of Munich to ...

#WeLoveTheWiesn - The Munich breweries and the Oktoberfest family greeting the world (Di lunedì 21 settembre 2020)

Gun salutes and the cry of 'Ozapft is' by the Mayor of Munich to announce the tapping of the first barrel of beer usually herald the start of the Oktoberfest – but not in 2020. Upon the initiative of the Paulaner Brewery, one of Munich's six traditional breweries that serve their beer at the Oktoberfest, Wiesn hosts, stallholders, representatives from the city, the Münchner Kindl (or 'Munich Child') and the Association of Munich Brewers all gathered at 10 a.m. in order to show their love for the Wiesn and send their best wishes to Oktoberfest fans everywhere.  Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) Beer tables and benches arranged into the shape of a heart ...
