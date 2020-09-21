Shanghai Electric Showcases Smart Energy Solution at China International Industrial Expo on World's Clean Up Day (Di lunedì 21 settembre 2020) Shanghai Electric presented exhibitions on Smart City, Smart Energy, Intelligent Manufacturing and Intelligent Transportation at the Expo Shanghai, Sept. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Shanghai Electric gave a strong impression at the 22nd China International Industrial Expo (the "Shanghai Industrial Fair"), which took place during September 15-19 at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center. The company presented exhibitions on Smart City, Smart Energy, Intelligent Manufacturing, and Intelligent Transportation in line with the Fair's theme of "Intelligence, ... Leggi su iltempo
