Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC Acquires 29 MW Solar Portfolio and 1.3 MWac Battery Storage (Di lunedì 21 settembre 2020) New York, NY, Sept. 21, 2020, GLOBE NEWSWIRE, Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC, "Greenbacker", announced today that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, it purchased the rights to a 29 MWdc / 22 MWac pre-operational Solar project in combination with 1.3 MWac of Battery Storage. The project, known as ... Leggi su padovanews
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Greenbacker RenewableSJI Appoints Christopher J. Paladino, President of New Brunswick Development Corporation, to Board of Directors Padova News
Greenbacker RenewableSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Greenbacker Renewable