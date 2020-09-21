Come sta Michael Schumacher? Il suo è uno stato vegetativo ...Microsoft acquisisce ZeniMax Media per 7,5 miliardiExit poll 2020 : Gli italiani hanno detto Sì al referendum sul taglio ...Raffaella Fico in lingerie fa impazzire la rete... Perfezione ...The Elder Scroll Online – Annunciato MarkartheSport: mercato europeo non più una nicchiaIntolleranza al glutine: 8 cibi da evitare (7 alimenti sicuri da ...I fratelli Bianchi prima del pestaggio di Willy : Il video di poche ...Come sta oggi Alex Zanardi : Il campione respira da solo, è un leoneInneggiava alla sua morte : chi è lo studente denunciato per il post ...

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC Acquires 29 MW Solar Portfolio and 1.3 MWac Battery Storage (Di lunedì 21 settembre 2020) New York, NY, Sept. 21, 2020, GLOBE NEWSWIRE, Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC, "Greenbacker", announced today that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, it purchased the rights to a 29 MWdc / 22 MWac pre-operational Solar project in combination with 1.3 MWac of Battery Storage. The project, known as ...
