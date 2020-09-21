Enerjisa Uretim signs the largest Sustainability-linked Loan Deal in Turkey (Di lunedì 21 settembre 2020) ISTANBUL, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Enerjisa Uretim , the leading power generation company in Turkey, signed a 650-million-Euro worth Sustainability linked Loan agreement with 7 banks. Strengthening its already concrete financial statement, the company both reduced the total amount of debt with this contract provided great support to its renewable energy investments that it will take over in the following periods with the agreement. Ihsan Erbil Bayçöl, CEO of Enerjisa Uretim, stated: "Last year, we got the opportunity to increase our total generation capacity to 4,107 MW with the capacity that we were awarded in the second Renewable Energy Resources Zones (YEKA) tender. We will continue our investments and activities 'with the purpose ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
