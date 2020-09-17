The Capital Market Authority Approves "Instructions on Issuing Depositary Receipts Out of the Kingdom"

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 17 settembre 2020) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/The(CMA) Board approved the "onOut of the" which aim to set out the regulatory framework for the issuance of depositoryout of theof Saudi Arabia for shares issued in theand listed in the Saudi Stock Exchange; or shares issued in theand its issuer has made the necessary arrangements for listing them in the Exchange. Thesecome for the purpose of opening the Saudi financialto foreigns and contributing to build an advanced global financial ...