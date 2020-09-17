Mayors from all over Europe to launch 'European Capital of Democracy' initiative (Di giovedì 17 settembre 2020) VIENNA, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/
This Friday, 18 September, Mayors from various European countries will launch the Europe-wide initiative "European Capital of Democracy" in Vienna - at the invitation of Mayor Michael Ludwig and the Innovation in Politics Institute and under the patronage of the Vice-President of the European Commission, Dubravka Šuica, and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić. Unfortunately, the founding event in the festival hall of Vienna City Hall had to be cancelled due to the aggravated COVID-19 situation. Therefore, the launch of the initiative will take place y. Three online ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Mayors fromTorino vince il premio europeo Covenant of Mayors 2020 | Il Blog di Beppe Grillo Blog di Beppe Grillo Ant-Man 3: nel cast Jonathan Majors della serie tv "Lovecraft Country"
Jonathan Majors si è unito al cast di Ant-Man 3 della Marvel e, secondo il sito Deadline, sembra che l'attore, volto noto della recente serie tv horror Lovecraft Country, interpreterà il ??villain "Ka ...
Ant-Man 3 introdurrà i Fantastici Quattro? Nuovi clamorosi indizi, ecco quali!
Nella giornata di ieri è stato annunciato ufficialmente l'ingresso di Jonathan Mayors nel cast di Ant-Man 3, e alcuni minuti dopo è stato confermato che l'attore di Lovecraft Country ...
Ant-Man 3: Jonathan Mayors diventerà Kang il Conquistatore nel nuovo film
Dopo averlo visto in Da 5 Bloods - Come Fratelli e nella serie tv Lovecraft Country, Jonathan Majors è pronto per entrare a far parte dell'universo cinematografico della Marvel. L'attore è stato scrit ...
Mayors fromSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Mayors from