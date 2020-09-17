MILESTONE ANNUNCIA MXGP 2020 Molte modalità di gioco per scatenare la ...RAINBOW SIX SIEGE: PRIMA WORLD CUPSquare annuncia Final Fantasy xvi per ps5Roma, risaliamo sul palco : Maurizio Fortini live in Piazza del ...PS5 uscirà il 19 novembre a 399€ Digital e 499€ StandardIl virologo Massimo Galli : non si sa se ci libereremo del virus così ...Emily Ratajkowski molestata dal fotografo Jonathan LederEra sulla sua bici : bimbo di quattro anni muore investito dallo ...Escile! Marika Fruscio esplosiva su InstagramApple presenta iPad Air 4 e iPad di 8th generazione

FINCA International Announces Laurynas Vaičiulis as BrightLife Uganda Chief Executive Officer

New CEO to Lead BrightLife's Growth as a Sustainable PAYGo Solar Business in Africa KAMPALA, Uganda, ...

zazoom
Commenta
FINCA International Announces Laurynas Vaičiulis as BrightLife Uganda Chief Executive Officer (Di giovedì 17 settembre 2020) New CEO to Lead BrightLife's Growth as a Sustainable PAYGo Solar Business in Africa KAMPALA, Uganda, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 BrightLife, a social enterprise by FINCA International, announced the appointment of Laurynas Vaičiulis as Chief Executive Officer. Vaičiulis will lead BrightLife's operations in Uganda, striving to deliver the most affordable and reliable clean energy products in the country. BrightLife's business model unlocks economic productivity and wellbeing to bottom of the pyramid (BoP) clients through access to energy and financial inclusion. With over five years of experience in the PAYGo solar sector, FINCA ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : FINCA International

International Coffe day: come riconoscere un caffè cattivo?  La Ragnatela News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : FINCA International
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : FINCA International FINCA International Announces Laurynas Vaičiulis