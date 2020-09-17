Chillhop Music Releases Highly Anticipated Essentials Fall Compilation

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 17 settembre 2020) ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/has raised the bar with its largestrelease to date with the 2020, featuring 25 curated tracks from a wealth of talented artists around the globe, focusing on providing a "new normal toolkit" for the fans to help them through these turbulent times. "As this year's developments (both socially and with the pandemic) have swept the globe this year and continue to do so, it's left a lot of people feeling anxious about returning to work, school or the outside world in general with some people still being stuck indoors.'s motivation has always come from the need to feel more at ease and help others to do so as well through creative means, and we felt that in this time people could use ...