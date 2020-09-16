Apple presenta iPad Air 4 e iPad di 8th generazioneCopritevi gli occhi! Patrizia De Blanck nuda al GF Vip - ecco il VideoRed Dead Online: tre Arieti Leggendari ora disponibiliViolenza sugli animali : Governo senza idee né iniziativePerderai 14 kg in 28 giorni? i rimedi magici tra bufale e veritàIl bacio tra Elisa Isoardi e Raimondo Todaro: è scoppiata la passione ...DOOM 64 verrà ripubblicato fisicamente in collaborazione con Limited ...Johnny lo Zingaro è stato catturato : chi è il bandito evasoChe panorama! Mercedesz Henger prende il sole in slipBORDERLINE di Karol Diac e Bruce Blayne diventa anche un EP

Xinhua Silk Road | N China' s Lingqiu County explores organic agriculture for poverty alleviation

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingqiu County in north China'sShanxi Province has made efforts ...

zazoom
Commenta
Xinhua Silk Road: N. China's Lingqiu County explores organic agriculture for poverty alleviation (Di mercoledì 16 settembre 2020) BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Lingqiu County in north China'sShanxi Province has made efforts to explore development of the organic agriculture for poverty alleviationLingqiu's efforts have been widely applauded by the attendees at the 7th International Forum of organic agriculture which kicked off on Sept. 12 in Datong City.  Hu Yuegao, professor at China Agricultural University, pointed out that the world is in the process of transition from industrial civilization to ecological civilization. The organic agriculture is a good way to achieve the goal of rural vitalization and promote such a transition.  Experts at the forum noted that ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Xinhua Silk

Xinhua Silk Road Eastern Chinese city attracts investors by creating sound biz environment  Padova News
Xinhua Silk Road The 10th World Digital Economy Conference 2020 & Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo kicks off in E China Ningbo
Padovanews è un periodico iscritto nel Registro della stampa del Tribunale di Padova (numero iscrizione 2072 del 07/03/2007)Editore: Associazone di promozione sociale "Mescool - network creativo ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Xinhua Silk Xinhua Silk Road China Lingqiu