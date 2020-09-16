Era sulla sua bici : bimbo di quattro anni muore investito dallo ...Escile! Marika Fruscio esplosiva su InstagramApple presenta iPad Air 4 e iPad di 8th generazioneCopritevi gli occhi! Patrizia De Blanck nuda al GF Vip - ecco il VideoRed Dead Online: tre Arieti Leggendari ora disponibiliViolenza sugli animali : Governo senza idee né iniziativePerderai 14 kg in 28 giorni? i rimedi magici tra bufale e veritàIl bacio tra Elisa Isoardi e Raimondo Todaro: è scoppiata la passione ...DOOM 64 verrà ripubblicato fisicamente in collaborazione con Limited ...Johnny lo Zingaro è stato catturato : chi è il bandito evaso

Volocopter offers reservations for commercial flights

Be the First to Fly with an Electric Air Taxi BERLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Greentech ...

At Greentech Festival in Berlin today, Volocopter, the pioneer of Urban Air Mobility (UAM), announced that the world's first public sale for electrical air taxi flight reservations has started. Effective immediately, Volocopter fans world-wide can reserve their tickets online and be amongst the very first to take this new form of mobility. The VoloFirst ticket costs €300 and can be reserved with a 10% deposit. There are only 1000 presale reservations available for a limited time.     The announcement follows Volocopter's successful demonstration flights in Stuttgart, at Helsinki's international airport, and over Singapore'sMarina Bay. "Based on our public test flights ...
