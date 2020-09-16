Smoore Granted an Award of $5.4M in a Trademark Infringement Suit (Di mercoledì 16 settembre 2020) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/
A New York federal judge recently Granted Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited (belonging to Smoore International Holdings Limited, hereinafter referred to as "Smoore", stock code: 6969.HK), the company behind the globally recognized Vaporesso e-cigarette brands, a $5.4 million default judgment and permanent injunction against over 100 defendants accused of selling Vaporesso and other Smoore's self-branded counterfeit goods. The default judgment is for $50,000 dollars per defendant and transfers to Smoore the frozen assets of the defaulting defendants. Smoore filed the complaint in October alleging Trademark counterfeiting and Infringement against defendants located in China but ... Leggi su iltempo
