HMS Ecosystem Breaks New Ground to Enable Global Developers to Create A Digital Future

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 16 settembre 2020) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/At Huawei Developer Conference 2020 (Together) today, Huawei shared updates on Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). Delivering his keynote speech titled "Together, Let's Play with HMS", Zhang Ping'an, President of Consumer Cloud Service, Huawei Consumer Business Group, highlighted its 2020 achievements, announced that there are 1.8 millionregistered with HMS, doubling that of HDC.2019. "HMSis now the third largest in the world, and HMS core achieved a tremendous improvement. Together with the many Huawei teams, we made the impossible possible within a year." said Zhang. HMS – The World's Third LargestAs of August 2020, 96,000apps have integrated with HMS Core. HMS ...