HMS Ecosystem Breaks New Ground to Enable Global Developers to Create A Digital Future (Di mercoledì 16 settembre 2020) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/
At Huawei Developer Conference 2020 (Together) today, Huawei shared updates on Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Ecosystem. Delivering his keynote speech titled "Together, Let's Play with HMS", Zhang Ping'an, President of Consumer Cloud Service, Huawei Consumer Business Group, highlighted its 2020 achievements, announced that there are 1.8 million Developers registered with HMS Ecosystem, doubling that of HDC.2019. "HMS Ecosystem is now the third largest in the world, and HMS core achieved a tremendous improvement. Together with the many Huawei teams, we made the impossible possible within a year." said Zhang. HMS – The World's Third Largest Ecosystem As of August 2020, 96,000 Global apps have integrated with HMS Core. HMS ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : HMS EcosystemHuawei Mobile Services, l’ecosistema continua a crescere senza sosta Tecnoandroid Huawei Mobile Services, l’ecosistema continua a crescere senza sosta
Lo scorso 10 settembre si sono aperti i lavori per l’edizione 2020 della Huawei Developer Conference 2020. Durante l’evento, il gigante tech mostrerà al mondo le novità del settore e permetterà agli s ...
Huawei HDC 2020: il riassunto completo, da HarmonyOS 2 alla EMUI 11
In seguito agli annunci odierni relativi ai prodotti, da Watch GT 2 Pro a Watch Fit, passando per gli auricolari FreeBuds Pro e per MateBook 14 con processore AMD, Huawei ha rivelato anche diverse nov ...
AppGallery is Working with Global Partners to Strengthen the Ecosystem and Enrich the Lives of Many
· AppGallery helps global brands and locally popular brands such as TomTom, Bolt, Emirates, Sberbank and Kumu achieve business success· Additional initiatives to work closer with partners include buil ...
HMS EcosystemSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : HMS Ecosystem