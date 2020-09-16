Apple presenta iPad Air 4 e iPad di 8th generazioneCopritevi gli occhi! Patrizia De Blanck nuda al GF Vip - ecco il VideoRed Dead Online: tre Arieti Leggendari ora disponibiliViolenza sugli animali : Governo senza idee né iniziativePerderai 14 kg in 28 giorni? i rimedi magici tra bufale e veritàIl bacio tra Elisa Isoardi e Raimondo Todaro: è scoppiata la passione ...DOOM 64 verrà ripubblicato fisicamente in collaborazione con Limited ...Johnny lo Zingaro è stato catturato : chi è il bandito evasoChe panorama! Mercedesz Henger prende il sole in slipBORDERLINE di Karol Diac e Bruce Blayne diventa anche un EP

Comarch' s extended Partnership with Moët Hennessy Proves High-quality Business Data Drive Efficient Sales Strategies

KRAKOW, Poland, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moët Hennessy, a member of the Louis Vuitton ...

Moët Hennessy, a member of the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy Group, the world leader in High-quality products, has been cooperating with Comarch in order to improve its Partnership with distributors and wholesalers. Accurate Sales Data, and the effective exchange of this information between partners, was a clear goal to help the company to make decisions based on reliable Business information. This strategy is intended to create opportunities to help stimulate partners' Sales activities. After implementation in Poland of the reporting and communication platform Comarch Online Distribution, Moët ...
