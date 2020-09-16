Copritevi gli occhi! Patrizia De Blanck nuda al GF Vip - ecco il VideoRed Dead Online: tre Arieti Leggendari ora disponibiliViolenza sugli animali : Governo senza idee né iniziativePerderai 14 kg in 28 giorni? i rimedi magici tra bufale e veritàIl bacio tra Elisa Isoardi e Raimondo Todaro: è scoppiata la passione ...DOOM 64 verrà ripubblicato fisicamente in collaborazione con Limited ...Johnny lo Zingaro è stato catturato : chi è il bandito evasoChe panorama! Mercedesz Henger prende il sole in slipBORDERLINE di Karol Diac e Bruce Blayne diventa anche un EPXbox svela la lineup di 150 titoli su Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

A Dialogue with the 5 | 000-Year-Old Liangzhu Culture global creative short video contest opens for registration

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The autumn wind whistles through the city walls, blows ...

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The autumn wind whistles through the city walls, blows over rice paddies in the ancient city and caresses the sunset at Mojiaoshan, giving rise to poetic sentiments and injecting new vitality into Liangzhu's cultural and historical heritage dating back more than 5,000 Years. with ever increasing recognition of the importance of telling the stories of the world's civilizations in ways that resonate with today's modern audiences, Liangzhu Ancient City, a World Heritage site, serves as a holy land where the 5,000-Year history of Chinese civilization can be showcased to the world. How can we raise awareness around the world of the value that Liangzhu brings to Chinese civilization or even the world's civilizations? How to ...
