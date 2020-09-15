Johnny lo Zingaro è stato catturato : chi è il bandito evasoChe panorama! Mercedesz Henger prende il sole in slipBORDERLINE di Karol Diac e Bruce Blayne diventa anche un EPXbox svela la lineup di 150 titoli su Xbox Game Pass UltimateIl piccolo rincorre treno in partenza: poliziotto lo afferra e lo ...Mediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut 2Scuola: Contenti per ripartenza, ma permangono ombre e preoccupazioni Parcheggiare in relax per gustare meglio vita e portafogliCoronavirus, Silvio Berlusconi ha sconfitto anche il CovidScuola : bambino autistico rimandato a casa gravità inaudita

YuppTV acquires rights of Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020

The streaming platform has added a new feather to its cap by telecasting Dream11 IPL 2020 on ...

YuppTV acquires rights of Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (Di martedì 15 settembre 2020) The streaming platform has added a new feather to its cap by telecasting Dream11 IPL 2020 on YuppTV ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

YuppTV, the world's leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has acquired the rights for Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 for a total of 60 matches. The streaming platform will telecast the matches LIVE across more than 10 territories. Amidst the lockdown, a large number of sports fans will virtually enjoy the experience of Dream11 IPL 2020 sitting at home. With a greater fan following and immense viewership, the Dream11 IPL 2020 rights will help ...
