Surge of Covid-Related Interest in Investment Migration from Citizens of Developed Nations (Di martedì 15 settembre 2020) LONDON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The massive volatility driven by Covid-19 has pushed the steady growth in Investment Migration into overdrive, with a nearly 50% increase in enquiries overall as the pandemic coursed around the globe in the six months to June 2020 compared to the same period last year. While the Surge in Interest shown by Citizens of emerging economies such as India and Nigeria is somewhat predictable, a fascinating turn of events is the growing attention from nationals of leading Developed Nations. Most notable is America, with a dramatic 100% increase in enquiries from US Citizens in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, along with significantly ... Leggi su iltempo
AndreaGrillo93 : @Controc43312427 @Aleslt @ciroaleroby3 @Corriere @ManuelR97_ Un gigante della storia? Ma sei serio?… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Surge CovidFase 3: lo studio, non ci sarà impennata casi con ritorno a scuola se rispetto misure
Roma, 7 set. (Adnkronos Salute) - "Basso il rischio di diffusione da bambino a bambino e rara la trasmissione da bambino ad adulto". A tranquillizzare insegnanti e genitori in occasione della riapertu ...
The Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities Hosted A Roundtable Event - Covid-19: Faith as a Moral Framework for our Communities
The Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities (IAFSC), an NGO established to empower faith leaders to work for the safety and security of communities, has held a successful online interfaith roundtabl ...
Nationwide coronavirus lockdown is 'absolute last resort' despite surge in cases
Gli articoli sono stati selezionati e posizionati in questa pagina in modo automatico. L'ora o la data visualizzate si riferiscono al momento in cui l'articolo è stato aggiunto o aggiornato in Libero ...
Surge CovidSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Surge Covid