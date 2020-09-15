Che panorama! Mercedesz Henger prende il sole in slipBORDERLINE di Karol Diac e Bruce Blayne diventa anche un EPXbox svela la lineup di 150 titoli su Xbox Game Pass UltimateIl piccolo rincorre treno in partenza: poliziotto lo afferra e lo ...Mediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut 2Scuola: Contenti per ripartenza, ma permangono ombre e preoccupazioni Parcheggiare in relax per gustare meglio vita e portafogliCoronavirus, Silvio Berlusconi ha sconfitto anche il CovidScuola : bambino autistico rimandato a casa gravità inauditaOPPO lancia ColorOS 11, con Android 11

Miinto uses RichRelevance Personalization to Drive 47% Growth for Lockdown affected Independent Boutiques

- One of Europe's Fastest Growing Fashion Marketplaces offers a digital lifeline to thousands of ...

zazoom
Commenta
Miinto uses RichRelevance Personalization to Drive 47% Growth for Lockdown affected Independent Boutiques (Di martedì 15 settembre 2020) - One of Europe's Fastest Growing Fashion Marketplaces offers a digital lifeline to thousands of boutique stores hit by closures, bucks the trend with Growth in sales for 1H 2020 COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Miinto, a leading Scandinavian fashion marketplace operating across Europe, has tripled its business in the last three years and has experienced a surge of +500% in inquiries from Independent retail stores offering high quality fashion brands since March. With a sharp decline in store footfalls, and consumers turning to online shopping for fashion needs, regional retailers are finding online marketplaces like Miinto to be a real saviour. Miinto partners with over 2000 retailers to showcase more than 5000 brands and over 500,000 active products, and offers superior customer ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Miinto uses

Monza, uomo di 82 anni spara cinque colpi di pistola a un 58enne e lo uccide  Milano Fanpage.it
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Miinto uses
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Miinto uses Miinto uses RichRelevance Personalization Drive