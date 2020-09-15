Johnny lo Zingaro è stato catturato : chi è il bandito evasoChe panorama! Mercedesz Henger prende il sole in slipBORDERLINE di Karol Diac e Bruce Blayne diventa anche un EPXbox svela la lineup di 150 titoli su Xbox Game Pass UltimateIl piccolo rincorre treno in partenza: poliziotto lo afferra e lo ...Mediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut 2Scuola: Contenti per ripartenza, ma permangono ombre e preoccupazioni Parcheggiare in relax per gustare meglio vita e portafogliCoronavirus, Silvio Berlusconi ha sconfitto anche il CovidScuola : bambino autistico rimandato a casa gravità inaudita

Microland and Microshare sign Global Sales Agreement for Smart Facilities solutions that enable safe return to work amid the pandemic

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microshare Inc., a pioneer in workplace and Smart ...

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Microshare Inc., a pioneer in workplace and Smart Facilities data capabilities, has signed a Global Sales and system integration alliance with leading IT infrastructure services company Microland Ltd. Through this partnership, Microland will provide solutions for businesses, governments and other institutions seeking to return to work safely amid the Global pandemic. Under this Agreement, Microland will provide solutions to customers Globally leveraging Microshare's Internet of Things ...
