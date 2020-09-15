Violenza sugli animali : Governo senza idee né iniziativePerderai 14 kg in 28 giorni? i rimedi magici tra bufale e veritàIl bacio tra Elisa Isoardi e Raimondo Todaro: è scoppiata la passione ...DOOM 64 verrà ripubblicato fisicamente in collaborazione con Limited ...Johnny lo Zingaro è stato catturato : chi è il bandito evasoChe panorama! Mercedesz Henger prende il sole in slipBORDERLINE di Karol Diac e Bruce Blayne diventa anche un EPXbox svela la lineup di 150 titoli su Xbox Game Pass UltimateIl piccolo rincorre treno in partenza: poliziotto lo afferra e lo ...Mediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut 2

magniX Selected as Electric Propulsion Provider for Universal Hydrogen' s Carbon-Free Aircraft

Partnership Continues magniX's Leadership in Making All-Electric Aviation a Mainstream Reality REDMOND, ...

magniX Selected as Electric Propulsion Provider for Universal Hydrogen's Carbon-Free Aircraft

Partnership Continues magniX's Leadership in Making All-Electric Aviation a Mainstream Reality REDMOND, Washington, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 magniX, the company powering the Electric aviation revolution, today announced it has entered a partnership with Universal Hydrogen, an end-to-end fuel logistics company making Hydrogen-powered commercial flight a near-term reality. To promote near-term adoption of Hydrogen in commercial aviation, Universal Hydrogen is developing a retrofit conversion kit for the De Havilland Canada DHC8-Q300 (which will also be applicable to the ATR 42 family of Aircraft) to a Hydrogen fuel cell Electric powertrain. ...
