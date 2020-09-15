magniX Selected as Electric Propulsion Provider for Universal Hydrogen's Carbon-Free Aircraft (Di martedì 15 settembre 2020) Partnership Continues magniX's Leadership in Making All-Electric Aviation a Mainstream Reality REDMOND, Washington, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/
magniX, the company powering the Electric aviation revolution, today announced it has entered a partnership with Universal Hydrogen, an end-to-end fuel logistics company making Hydrogen-powered commercial flight a near-term reality. To promote near-term adoption of Hydrogen in commercial aviation, Universal Hydrogen is developing a retrofit conversion kit for the De Havilland Canada DHC8-Q300 (which will also be applicable to the ATR 42 family of Aircraft) to a Hydrogen fuel cell Electric powertrain. ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : magniX SelectedIl primo volo di eCaravan, il Cessna Grand Caravan 208B elettrico AVIONEWS - World Aeronautical Press Agency
magniX SelectedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : magniX Selected