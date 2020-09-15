LindaCare Appoints Deyo to Chairman and CEO of LindaCare NV (Di martedì 15 settembre 2020) LEUVEN, Belgium and STAMFORD, Connecticut, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/
LindaCare announces the appointment of Donald Deyo to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the LindaCare NV. Deyo has served as Chairman of the Board for the Company since 2017. LindaCare is a digital health company specializing in integrated remote cardiac monitoring software and services. The Company offers Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Monitoring-as-a-Service (Maas) alternatives, based on its flagship OnePulse™ remote monitoring platform, to meet the needs of health systems, hospitals and private practices. This appointment reflects the Company's ongoing investment in the US in coordination with its expanding business in ... Leggi su iltempo
