Innatoss Laboratories Launches Neutralizing Antibody Public Testing Service for SARS-CoV-2 in Europe using GenScript's cPass™ kit (Di martedì 15 settembre 2020) cPass is first commercially available product to rapidly detect Neutralizing antibodies capable of eliminating virus LEIDEN, Netherlands and OSS, Netherlands and PISCATAWAY, New Jersey, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Innatoss Laboratories announced today the first Neutralizing Antibody Testing Service against SARS-CoV-2 for the Public in Europe, using GenScript'scPass ™ SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit. The kit is the first in the world that enables rapid detection of Neutralizing antibodies (NAbs), the specific antibodies present in the serum of COVID-19 patients that are responsible for clearing the viral ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
