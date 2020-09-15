Johnny lo Zingaro è stato catturato : chi è il bandito evasoChe panorama! Mercedesz Henger prende il sole in slipBORDERLINE di Karol Diac e Bruce Blayne diventa anche un EPXbox svela la lineup di 150 titoli su Xbox Game Pass UltimateIl piccolo rincorre treno in partenza: poliziotto lo afferra e lo ...Mediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut 2Scuola: Contenti per ripartenza, ma permangono ombre e preoccupazioni Parcheggiare in relax per gustare meglio vita e portafogliCoronavirus, Silvio Berlusconi ha sconfitto anche il CovidScuola : bambino autistico rimandato a casa gravità inaudita

Innatoss Laboratories Launches Neutralizing Antibody Public Testing Service for SARS-CoV-2 in Europe using GenScript's cPass™ kit (Di martedì 15 settembre 2020) cPass is first commercially available product to rapidly detect Neutralizing antibodies capable of eliminating virus LEIDEN, Netherlands and OSS, Netherlands and PISCATAWAY, New Jersey, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Innatoss Laboratories announced today the first Neutralizing Antibody Testing Service against SARS-CoV-2 for the Public in Europe, using GenScript'scPass ™ SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit. The kit is the first in the world that enables rapid detection of Neutralizing antibodies (NAbs), the specific antibodies present in the serum of COVID-19 patients that are responsible for clearing the viral ...
