Enabling Digitization in Classified Government and military systems: INFODAS SDoT Labelling Service receives SECRET approval for NATO compliant data classification solution (Di martedì 15 settembre 2020) COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/
As a leader in cross domain solution technology INFODAS continues to provide innovative high-end security hardware and software solutions for mission critical environments in the public sector and critical infrastructure. After an in-depth assessment that lasted seven years, the German Federal Office of Information Security (BSI) has issued a SECRET approval for the SDoT Labelling Service. All elements of the Secure Domain Transition (SDoT) Product Family have met the BSI's strict requirements for hardware and software security at the German SECRET and below level. NATO and EU SECRET approvals were granted
