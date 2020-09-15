Johnny lo Zingaro è stato catturato : chi è il bandito evasoChe panorama! Mercedesz Henger prende il sole in slipBORDERLINE di Karol Diac e Bruce Blayne diventa anche un EPXbox svela la lineup di 150 titoli su Xbox Game Pass UltimateIl piccolo rincorre treno in partenza: poliziotto lo afferra e lo ...Mediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut 2Scuola: Contenti per ripartenza, ma permangono ombre e preoccupazioni Parcheggiare in relax per gustare meglio vita e portafogliCoronavirus, Silvio Berlusconi ha sconfitto anche il CovidScuola : bambino autistico rimandato a casa gravità inaudita

Breakthrough Initiatives to Fund Study into Search for Primitive Life in the Clouds of Venus

New evidence suggests presence of potential biosignature on closest planet to Earth SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. ...

New evidence suggests presence of potential biosignature on closest planet to Earth SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Breakthrough Initiatives, the privately-Funded space science programs founded by science and technology investor and philanthropist Yuri Milner, are Funding a reSearch Study into the possibility of Primitive Life in the Clouds of Venus. The Study is inspired by the discovery, announced yesterday, of the gas phosphine, considered a potential biosignature, in the planet's atmosphere. The science team undertaking the reSearch will comprise world-class physicists, astronomers, astrobiologists, chemists and engineers, led by Dr. Sara Seager, ...
