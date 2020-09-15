Che panorama! Mercedesz Henger prende il sole in slipBORDERLINE di Karol Diac e Bruce Blayne diventa anche un EPXbox svela la lineup di 150 titoli su Xbox Game Pass UltimateIl piccolo rincorre treno in partenza: poliziotto lo afferra e lo ...Mediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut 2Scuola: Contenti per ripartenza, ma permangono ombre e preoccupazioni Parcheggiare in relax per gustare meglio vita e portafogliCoronavirus, Silvio Berlusconi ha sconfitto anche il CovidScuola : bambino autistico rimandato a casa gravità inauditaOPPO lancia ColorOS 11, con Android 11

Bossar Announces New Corporate Brand

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bossar, a global leader in design and production ...

 Bossar, a global leader in design and production of horizontal form-fill-seal equipment for the manufacture of flexible packaging, has announced today a major reBranding to reflect the company's focused efforts on sustainable packaging and growing partnership with flexible packaging manufacturer, Scholle IPN. Jeroen van der Meer, CEO of Bossar and Managing Director of Scholle IPN EMEA, said of their Brand launch, "Bossar has always been at the forefront of packaging equipment technologies and an invaluable resource for our customers as they create innovative new flexible packaging. As we continue to closely work with Scholle IPN to create turnkey, total packaging solutions for markets across the globe, it makes sense to align our visual ...
