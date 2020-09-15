Bossar Announces New Corporate Brand (Di martedì 15 settembre 2020) ... has announced today a major reBranding to reflect the company's focused efforts on sustainable ... total packaging solutions for markets across the globe, it makes sense to align our visual Branding. ... Leggi su cataniaoggi
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Bossar AnnouncesBossar Announces New Corporate Brand
BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bossar, a global leader in design and production of horizontal form-fill-seal equipment for the manufacture of flexible packaging, has announced today ...
Bossar AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bossar Announces